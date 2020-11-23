Farewell to a wrestling legend: Undertaker lays long career to rest (we think)

Rest in peace, Undertaker. At least, that was the feeling of many WWE fans after the career of one of the greatest wrestlers came to an end Sunday evening.

The Undertaker, known in real life as Mark Calaway, made his final appearance in front of a virtual and pay-per-view audience at WWE’s annual “Survivor Series.”

Granted, Calaway, er, The Undertaker, has had other periods of retirement in the past.

But at age 55 and with a 30-year career under his belt in the WWE/WWF, odds are good that this might actually be it for what many feel is the greatest wrestling performer, ever.

While COVID-19 prevented The Undertaker from having the farewell he deserved in front of a packed audience cheering wildly and telling him thanks in person, millions paid tribute to him in their living rooms and on social media.

In addition, people can look back on the career of “The Phenom” and test their knowledge as fans by taking the quiz below.

Thanks for everything, Taker!