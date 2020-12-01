34ºF

Naughty or nice? See Santa’s full list and find out how you did in 2020

He knows if you’ve been bad or good, so be good for goodness sake!

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

photo

Presents or coal? What do you think you’ll find under your Christmas tree in 2020?

If you’ve ever wanted a sneak-peak at Santa’s fabled naughty/nice list, now’s your chance!

The North Pole’s Department of Christmas Affairs (a completely fictional organization) has released the Naughty & Nice List for 2020.

The 175-page list, in alphabetical order, has both full names, as well as abbreviations, so you’ll know what to expect come December 25.

We hope you made the nice list and enjoyed a good laugh reading this article.

