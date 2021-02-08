Move over, Jake: Drake from State Farm is taking over in this Super Bowl ad

The rapper stars as Drake from State Farm in this 2021 Super Bowl ad

Champagne Papi can add a new title to his list of accomplishments: Jake from State Farm’s stand-in.

The insurance company’s ad featured Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, Jake from State Farm and their stunt doubles.

Of course, their stand-ins looked exactly like them. Rodger’s got a man with a cheese hat, Mahomes got actor Paul Rudd and Jake from State Farm got — you guessed it — Drake from State Farm.

The rapper’s surprise appearance in the Super Bowl ad had people on Twitter talking:

. @Drake from @StateFarm really won this night for me — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) February 8, 2021

sorry Drake, @MikeJohnson1_ is the only acceptable Jake from State Farm stunt double #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/EsDKQ5jx4b — The Bachelor Diaries (@thebachdiaries) February 8, 2021

Watch the full Super Bowl commercial below: