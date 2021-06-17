16 movies and TV shows you should watch to celebrate Pride Month

Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness attend Netflix's 'Queer Eye' Celebrates 4 Emmy Nominations with GLSEN at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

It’s Pride Month!

June marks an entire month to celebrate being queer, so why not watch a movie or TV show featuring queer characters and stories?

Pride Month exists because the LGBTQ+ community has been marginalized for so long (which continues to this day), and having the freedom and agency to be out and proud is more important than ever.

There are so many films and series that depict the lives of queer folks, and maybe watching one can help you better understand the community.

Luckily, a lot of the streaming services have these exact types of movies and TV shows, so scroll through our list and see if any of them pique your interest. And, as always, happy pride!

Netflix

‘Schitt’s Creek’

