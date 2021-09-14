Partly Cloudy icon
89º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Entertainment

Celebrities react to the death of comedian Norm Macdonald

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Tags: Norm Macdonald, Pop Culture, Trending, Saturday Night Live, Comedy, Celebirities
Norm Macdonald in 2017 in Del Mar, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Norm Macdonald in 2017 in Del Mar, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) (2017 Tim Mosenfelder)

Comedian and “Saturday Night Live” legend Norm Macdoanld died from cancer Tuesday morning, according to the Associated Press.

He was 61.

Macdonald had been battling cancer privately for about nine years, and kept his health struggles private, even from family and friends.

His production partner, Lori Jo Hoekstra, told Deadline that, “He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

Macdonald will most be remembered by his time on “Saturday Night Live” during the ‘90s. He was on the show for five seasons and gave many memorable performances, including hosting Weekend Update for three of his seasons on the show.

His impression of Burt Reynolds during the “Jeopardy!” parody sketches are some of his funniest work.

Celebrities, including many other comedians, immediately shared their memories about Macdonald all over social media. Many of them, like Seth Rogen, idolized Macdonald before they made it big. Here are a few tributes to the late comedian.

Warning: Some tweets may have explicit language.

Seth Rogen

Conan O’Brien

Adam Sandler

David Letterman

Rosie O’Donnell

Sarah Silverman

Molly Shannon

Jon Stewart

Jim Gaffigan

Patton Oswalt

Steve Martin

Jim Carrey

Seth MacFarlane

Ken Jeong

Graham Media Group 2021

About the Author:

Jack is a Digital Content Editor with a degree in creative writing and French from Western Michigan University. He specializes in writing about movies, food and the latest TV shows.

email