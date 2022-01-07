Trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier dies at 94

FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier during ceremonies in the East Room at the White House in Washington on Aug. 12, 2009. Arizona State University has named its new film school after Poitier. The university, which is expanding its existing film program into its own school, says it has invested millions of dollars in technology to create one of the largest, most accessible and most diverse film schools. The Sidney Poitier New American Film School will be unveiled at a ceremony on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Sidney Poitier, a trailblazing actor who paved the way for many Black actors, has died, NBC News reports. He was 94.

The Hollywood icon was the first Black man to earn an Academy Award for best actor for the role he played in the 1963 film, “Lilies of the Field.”

Poitier strived to break barriers for Black actors and steered away from roles depicting racial stereotypes.

In movies such as “A Patch of Blue,” “To Sir, With Love,” “In the Heat of the Night” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” he played roles portraying intelligent men as he was dedicated to displaying Black excellence in movies.

“I felt very much as if I were representing 15, 18 million people with every move I made,” he wrote, referring to how it felt being the only Black person on a movie set.

The actor’s cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.

