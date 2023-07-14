Krispy Kreme selling one dozen doughnuts for 86 cents

For just one day, Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen doughnuts for 86 cents.

The legendary doughnut chain is celebrating its 86th birthday in style with a pretty sweet deal.

You can get a dozen of original glazed doughnuts for just 86 cents all day Friday with the purchase of one regular-priced dozen.

“We love treating our fans and celebrating our birthday with them every year. It definitely has become a tradition,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s global chief brand officer in a press release. “Gifting fans a dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for just 86 cents when they buy any dozen is a pretty sweet way to celebrate 86 years of delicious doughnuts.”