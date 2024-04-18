Pennsylvania school district cancel's actor's speech over concerns of activism, 'lifestyle'

FILE - Actor Maulik Pancholy attends the premiere of "Trishna" during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, April 27, 2012 in New York. A Pennsylvania school district has canceled an upcoming appearance by actor and children's book author Pancholy after district leaders cited concerns about what they described as his activism and lifestyle. Pancholy, who is gay, was scheduled to speak against bullying during a May 22, 2024, assembly at Mountain View Middle School in Cumberland County. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – A Pennsylvania school district has canceled an upcoming appearance by actor and children's book author Maulik Pancholy after district leaders cited concerns about what they described as his activism and “lifestyle.”

Pancholy, who is gay, was scheduled to speak against bullying during a May 22 assembly at Mountain View Middle School in Cumberland County. However, the district's school board voted unanimously Monday night to cancel his talk after some members voiced their concerns and others noted the district's policy about not hosting overtly political events, news outlets reported. The policy was enacted after the district was criticized for hosting a rally by Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign for president.

Pancholy, 48, is an award-winning actor, including for his roles on the television shows “30 Rock” and “Weeds,” and as the voice of Baljeet on the Disney animated series, “Phineas & Ferb.” He also has written children's books and in 2014 was named by then-President Barack Obama to serve on the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, where he co-founded a campaign to combat AAPI bullying.

Pancholy's appearance was scheduled by the school's leadership team, which each year schedules an author presentation as a "unique educational experience for students,” according to the district.

While discussing the appearance at Monday night's meeting, school board members said they did not know what Pancholy's talk would be about, but one member said he didn't “want to run the risk” of what it might entail.

“If you research this individual, he labels himself as an activist,” Bud Shaffner said, according to Pennlive. “He is proud of his lifestyle, and I don’t think that should be imposed upon our students, at any age.”

The Associated Press sent an email message to Pancholy's publicists Thursday afternoon.

The board's vote sparked criticism from several parents, students and community members who called the decision “homophobic.” Some have started online petitions urging that Pancholy's appearance be reinstated.