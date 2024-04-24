Publishing spinoff of 'Wednesday' has everything from tarot cards to 'Woeful Waffles'

This combination of book covers released by Random House Books for Young Readers shows "I Am Wednesday (a Little Golden Book), left, and "Wednesday Official Coloring Book," a collaboration with Penguin Random House and Amazon MGM Studios. (Random House Books for Young Readers via AP)

NEW YORK – Penguin Random House is teaming with Amazon MGM Studios on a series of books based on “Wednesday,” the Emmy-winning hit about young Wednesday Addams of Addams Family fame.

The publisher announced Wednesday (of course) that the series will debut this summer, with upcoming releases including an all-ages coloring book, a young adult novelization of the show's first season and a Wednesday Addams cookbook, which includes the recipe for the pitch-black “Wednesday's Woeful Waffles.”

“Our eclectic program includes something for readers of all ages — from a Little Golden Book to cookbooks to tarot cards — and offers fans of the series new ways to enjoy their favorite show during the wait between seasons,” Christopher Angelilli, vice president and editor-in-chief and director of Licensed Publishing at the Penguin division Random House Children’s Books, said in a statement.

“Wednesday” has been streamed through Netflix, but the series is produced by MGM, which holds licensing rights.

“Wednesday,” with Jenna Ortega in the title role, premiered on Netflix in 2022 and soon became one of its most popular English-language programs, with billions of global views. Netflix renewed “Wednesday” for a second season, but the starting date has been not been announced.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Ortega’s first name. It is Jenna, not Jenny.