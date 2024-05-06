Met Gala Fashion: Looking back at some of the most iconic looks from the annual soiree

Kim Kardashian attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

On the first Monday of May, A-list celebrities gather at the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Met Gala, a fundraiser for the iconic museum that has turned into one of the most exclusive and talked about fashion runways in the world.

Invited celebrities show up to the Met Gala wearing couture gowns and suits while (hopefully) honoring the theme of the evening. Regardless if a celebrity is dressed on theme or not, it’s the place to be seen when it comes to high fashion and celebrity culture.

Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker are just a few of the celebrities who attend the annual event, and the looks they show up in usually end up going viral. More is more at the Met Gala.

And while these rich and famous celebrities get dressed to the nines for this exclusive party, we at home watch the red carpet at home and only wonder what it would be like to walk the red carpet at the esteemed Met Gala. If only!

The Met Gala takes place on Monday, May 6 and the theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and dress code is “Garden of Time It will be interesting to see just how on theme some of the designers and celebrities will go, but regardless, it will be a feast for the eyes.

So in honor of the annual event, let’s take a look back at some Met Gala looks from year’s past that had our eyes wide open and jaws on the floor. Yes, these looks are that stunning and memorable.

Rihanna (2015)

Rihanna attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (2015 Getty Images)

Whenever I think of Rihanna at the Met Gala, this is the first look that comes to mind. And honesty, that’s saying a lot considering she knocks it out of the park every year she attends. The theme was “China: Through The Looking Glass,” and Rihanna made such a memorable impact with this entire concept and look.

Béyonce (2015)

Beyonce attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (2015 Getty Images)

2015 mst have been a good year, because Béyonce also killed it with that year’s theme. From the high pony tail to the sheer fabric of the dress, she looked absolutely stunning.

Madonna (2013)

Madonna attends the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Huffington Post) (2013 Getty Images)

The Queen of Pop has made some questionable fashion moments at the last few Met Gala’s she has attended, but she really showed up in 2013 when the theme was “PUNK: Chaos to Coulture.” It was a fashionable choice for the theme, and one that Madonna has experimented in before. Way to go, Madge.

Kim Kardashian (2021)

Kim Kardashian attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian has had MANY memorable looks over the years at the Met Gala. She’s worn a dress once owne by Marilyn Monroe, worn a dress that made her look naked and walked the runway with Pete Davidson. Despite that, nothing was crazier than when she showed up in a Balenciaga gown that covered her from head to toe. Was it really her? Who cares! The insane moment instantly became iconic.

Sarah Jessica Parker (2014)

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) (2014 Kevin Mazur)

SJP attends almost every Met Gala, so she has a lot of fabulous looks to chose from. While there are many, the “Sex and the City” star looks most like herself in this gorgeous gown. Oscar de la Renta designed this cupcake of a gown.

Kacey Musgraves (2019)

Kacey Musgraves attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (2019 Getty Images)

When the theme for 2019 was camp, a lot of the attendees missed the mark. Camp is about being over-the-top and not afraid to reference. That’s why when Kacey Musgraves showed up to the Met dressed as a real life Barbie, she instantly became one of the best dressed that year.

Lady Gaga (2019)

Lady Gaga attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (2019 Getty Images)

Lady Gaga was one of the few other celebrities to play into the camp theme. While it would have great if she went just a little bit further, but she really did a wonderful job of being over-the-top and dramatic when she entered the red carpet. She basically made it her own show.

Katy Perry (2010)

Singer Katy Perry attends the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) (2010 Getty Images)

Her dress literally glowed. Obsessed!

Chadwick Boseman (2018)

Chadwick Boseman attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage) (2018 WireImage)

We couldnt’ have this list without at least one man on it, and no man has looked sharper on the red carpet at the Met Gala than Chadwick Boseman in 2018. From the fit to staying on theme, he really looked fantastic that evening.

Billie Eilish (2022)

Billie Eilish attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage) (2022 WireImage)

Billie Eilish has attended the last few Met Galas, and she really brings it every time. Her 2022 dress was giving Gilded Age drama as the theme was about American fashion.