Police investigating shooting outside Drake's mansion that left security guard wounded

TORONTO, ONT – Police are investigating a shooting outside rapper Drake's mansion in Toronto that left a security guard seriously wounded.

Authorities did not confirm whether Drake was at home at the time of the shooting, but said his team is cooperating. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the affluent Bridle Path neighborhood of Toronto.

Toronto Police Inspector Paul Krawczyk said video of the shooting had been recovered and the guard who was wounded remains hospitalized.

In recent weeks, Drake has been engaged in a rap feud with Kendrick Lamar, with each artist dropping diss tracks attacking the other.

Krawczyk was asked whether the feud was a factor in the shooting and he said while investigators are aware of it, it was too early to discuss motive.

Drake, born Aubrey Drake Graham, is one of the best-selling artists of the modern era. He began his career as a child actor on the popular teen program “Degrassi: The Next Generation” before setting his sights on music, dropping some of the most influential albums of any genre in the 2010s: “Take Care,” "Nothing Was the Same,” and “Views” among them. He’s released 13 No. 1 hits across his career, including “God’s Plan,” “Work” featuring Rihanna, and “One Dance” with WizKid and Kyla.

The “Hotline Bling” performer was named Spotify’s most streamed artist of the decade, has won five Grammy awards, and is often credited for ushering in the new era of hip-hop where rappers sing, weaving R&B sensibilities into the genre.