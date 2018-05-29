Roseanne isn't the only celebrity to lose a job after racist comments

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

Roseanne Barr sealed her fate Tuesday morning when she tweeted racist comments about Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to President Obama. Barr apologized for the racist tweet, but an apology wasn't good enough for the internet or ABC.

The network announced Tuesday afternoon that they were canceling the reboot of Barr's once-legendary TV show "Roseanne."

"Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values,” Channing Dungey, the president of ABC Entertainment said in a statement, “and we have decided to cancel her show.”

Barr isn't the only celebrity to lose a job for making racist or out-of-line public comments. Here are a few celebs who lost jobs or endorsements for being racist, sexist or just out-of-line.

Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen was doing pretty well with his TV show "Two and a Half Men," until the actor went on a rant during a radio interview in 2011 wherein he made antisemitic comments about the show's creator, Chuck Lorre.

Sheen was fired from the show, banned from the Warner Bros. production lot and replaced on the show with Ashton Kutcher.

Paula Dean

Everyone loved southern cook and butter enthusiast Paula Dean until the world found out she had made racist comments to her employees in the past.

Dean admitted to using racial slurs in the summer of 2013 after a former employee filed a lawsuit against her that claimed racial and sexual discrimination.

After Dean lost many endorsement deals, her show was canceled from Food Network. So long, butter and oil.

Gilbert Gottfried

Gilbert Gottfried thought he was being funny when he tweeted about a tsunami in Japan. Gottfriend was fired from her regular gig as voicing the Afflac duck.

Kathy Griffin

It was the picture seen round the world in the summer of 2017. Comedienne Kathy Griffin infamously posted a photo to social media of herself holding a mask of Trump covered in fake blood to depict a beheading of the president. While the photo was not racist, it was certainly controversial.

Griffin immediately faced backlash from the photo, even when she alleged that it was a Halloween mask of Trump covered in fake blood. Griffin lost her annual New Year's Eve hosting gig on CNN with Anderson Cooper, along with many other side jobs. She was also forced to cancel her tour.

Griffin is currently on a comeback tour, but she notes that she still has trouble getting booked for TV gigs.

Graham Media Group 2018