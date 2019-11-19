Hailey is still looking for a family: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE – Hailey is a very sweet little girl who is eager to please.

The 14-year-old enjoys helping with chores and baking cookies. She has an engaging personality and enjoys spending time talking with others.

We featured Hailey last year during 30 Days of Hope and she is still looking for a family this year.

Hailey has lots of energy and likes to stay busy and will do best with a family that likes to stay active. She loves outdoor activities and nature in general.

Although she does not currently have any, she says she likes pets.

Hailey loves school and works hard. Hailey enjoys art and writing as well as music and writing her own songs.

Being treated with patience and gentle reassurance is best for her. Hailey does well in environments with structure and routines that allow her to know what to expect.

If you have questions about Hailey or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.