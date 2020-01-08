Christiansburg announces snow day with music video

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Capturing the joy of a snow day, Christiansburg High School announced that school would be closed Tuesday with a music video that is now becoming a local sensation.

It’s a spin on the Phil Collins hit, “In the Air Tonight.”

The music video was created by the high school principal, Tony Diebler, and high school student, Kolby Brown.

The principal has created snow day videos in the past by adapting lyrics to well-known songs and recruiting students to join in on the fun.

He cuts the videos and releases them on upcoming snow days, and this his first of the decade has already been viewed nearly 6,000 times.