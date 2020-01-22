Deal or Dud: Rapid Ramen Cooker

ROANOKE, Va. – After a long hard day at work, mom doesn’t want to spend a lot of time having to prepare dinner.

The Rapid Ramen Cooker promises to get you out of the kitchen faster, cooking the noodles in less than half the normal time.

It’s easy to use. Put the noodles in the container, add water to the fill line and cook for three minutes.

After you remove them from the microwave, mix in the sauce packet and enjoy.

Our product tester, Ashley, was impressed with how cool the container was to the touch, able to remove it from the microwave without pot holders.

She likes the product, but thinks the noodles need to cook an extra 15 to 30 seconds to be perfect.

She still calls the Ramen Noodle Cooker a deal!

We found it at CVS for $5.49.

If you know of a product we should test, send Patrick an email at pmckee@wsls.com or send him a message on Facebook. Patrick may even ask you to help try out the product.