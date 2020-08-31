Are your kids doing school virtually? We want to see what your home classroom looks like

Whether your children have already begun their school year or you’re still preparing, due to delays, there are many who are choosing to keep their kids home to learn as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

With no end in sight, and no certainty as to when it will be safe to gather with a large number of peers again, many students are already in full swing or are gearing up for virtual learning from the foreseeable future.

Parents are doing their best to adapt, and we applaud every parent for the decision they’re making -- regardless of what that is.

But for those who are keeping kids home for virtual learning, we want to see exactly how you’re adapting. What does the “classroom” you’ve created look like? We’d love to see what kinds of ideas parents have come up with, and we have a feeling other parents might appreciate some good ideas, too.