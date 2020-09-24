Tired of same old day-in, day-out work life? A ‘workation’ just might be your cure

At the beginning of the year, when quarantines went into effect and people were forced to work from home, it was a pretty dramatic change for many.

We’re guessing there were plenty of people who welcomed the change, but even working from home comes with its disadvantages.

And let’s be honest: After the year we’ve had, we could all use a vacation by now.

If taking a vacation isn’t feasible, the island of Aruba is suggesting you take a “workation.”

If you’ve got to work, you may as well do it in paradise, right? Sounds much nicer than staring at the same wall day in and day out.

The One Happy Workation stay is up to three months of excellent deals on condos, villas and more. It also includes complimentary WiFi, breakfast, all-inclusive food and beverage options and more.

“When you workation in Aruba, you’ll live like a local, with discounts and access to special local experiences,” the website states.

Sound like something you might be interested in?

Here are some things to note:

You must be employed by a company or be self-employed within your home country.

Aruba has regulations on the island for social distancing and mask usage. You can learn more about traveler health requirements by clicking here

The minimum stay to take advantage of the program is one week.

WiFi will be available at all participating accommodations, and there are designated free WiFi zones around the island, so you can actually work with your toes in the sane.

If you’re just looking for a relaxing getaway, working is not mandatory. You can spend your time as you’d like.

Click here to learn more.

Make sure you’re aware of all immigration requirements by clicking here.