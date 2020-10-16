RVSPCA works to ensure no pet goes hungry with first-ever drive-thru food pantry

ROANOKE, Va. – During a tough economic time, a local animal shelter is making sure money doesn’t stand in the way of a pet’s next meal.

For the first time, the Roanoke Valley SPCA held a drive-thru pet food pantry. Knowing that many families are in a financial bind due to the pandemic, they wanted to make sure owners don’t have to pick between feeding their families or their pets.

“We are able to provide this assistance because of a generous gift left to the Roanoke Valley SPCA by long-time friend, Dorothy Hannaford,” said Hayes. “We hope that this program will help lessen the burden pet owners in our community are feeling due to the financial uncertainty caused by COVID-19.”

The Roanoke Valley SPCA has had the Pets Eat Too (PET) food pantry since 2007, supplying dog and cat food to local food pantries, Meals on Wheels recipients, and hospice programs across the valley. The pet food pantry is also available to individuals at the shelter.

The first monthly “Dot’s drive-thru” event this past weekend provided food to 50 local pets. Pet owners were able to drive up and ask for food – no questions asked.

Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA said it means a lot to the volunteers and staff to be able to fulfill Hannaford’s wishes and help keep pets with families.

“It just warms our hearts and we were so thankful because our public is so thankful. We had so many people come out that were just so appreciative and they really seemed like they needed the help,” Rickmond said.

Dot’s drive-thru will happen on the second Sunday of each month from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is participating in an adoption event and golf tournament at the Blue Hills golf club in Roanoke.

The 6th Annual Wendy M. Bowling Pet Adoption Event and Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Since 2015, 99 pets have found homes from the event and nearly $43,000 has been raised for the Roanoke Valley SPCA and Angels of Assisi.