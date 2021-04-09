Round Town: drive-in opens, outdoor theatre

The Starlite Drive-in opens for the season this weekend. Enjoy Back to the Future Part I. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the movie starting at 8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for kids 6 to 12.

Virginia Children’s Theatre presents Mary Poppins Jr. Enjoy the “enchanting mixture of irresistible story and unforgettable songs.” There are shows Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Courtyard. Tickets are $10 each for $30 for a family.

If you’re planning your big day, take part the Virtual Wedding Crawl on Sunday. Register for the free event online for a chance to win prizes. Then head to Facebook on Sunday at 1 p.m. to learn about vendors in the region.