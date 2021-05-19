When demand is greater than supply: 10 items that are in shortage right now

Anyone who has taken an economics class knows the importance of where the demand and supply curve intersect, but right now, for many common items, that point is nowhere close to existence.

Mostly due to the pandemic, but partly due to other unforeseen occurrences -- such as the deep freeze in Texas this winter and the recent cyberattack on a U.S. pipeline -- supply for the following 10 items or services is low, and this will likely continue into the coming months, according to Business Insider.

Chicken

There are several factors as to why the most popular meat in the U.S. is in short supply, according to the Washington Post. The pandemic created both more demand among people for takeout meals and disruptions in the supply chain; the winter storms in Texas halted processors; and there’s increased competition and volatile feed prices. These are just a few reasons for shortages in chicken.

This has affected the price and availability of popular items such as wings and fried chicken sandwiches.

Computer chips

This a wide-ranging problem that is not just affecting the production of computers, such as the iPad or iMac, which Apple has said will have to be delayed due to the shortage. It’s also affecting the production of cars, which increasingly are built with technological features in place. A semiconductor shortage could result in an estimated $61 billion revenue loss this year, according to Alix Partners.

