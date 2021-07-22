Round Town: Movies at Longwood, a sunflower festival and FloydFest

Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.
Here are some events happening across Southwest Virginia this weekend:
- Sinkland Farms holds its first-ever Sunflower Festival. You’ll get to see more than 175,000 blooms, 20 different varieties of flowers over eight acres. There’s also music, food and more. It runs Friday from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
- Music returns to Floyd County. FloydFest continues through Sunday. Dozens of acts will take to the stage, including Old Crow Medicine Show and The Avett Brothers.
- The Crime Prevention Coalition holds a movie night at Bedrock Church in Bedford. “I Can Only Imagine” will play at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Before, there are activities, including a bounce house at 8 p.m. Popcorn is provided.
- Movies at Longwood returns to Salem Friday night. “Miracle” will be shown starting at dusk, around 8:30 p.m. Concession are available. Admission is free.
- Head to Wytheville for the annual Wine Festival. Several wineries will be there. There’s also food, music and more. It’s Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Withers Park. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate.