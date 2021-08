ROANOKE, Va. – Get your next road trip playlist ready because we found the best dog to take with you!

Sammie is a 3-year-old pup known for his full-body wiggles and immense love for car rides.

We’re told he plays well with other dogs and loves to run.

This pup is currently being treated for heartworms, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t deserve a fur-ever home!

If you’d like to add Sammie to your family, you can find him at Angels of Assisi.

Click here for more information.