Yellow is blue and she needs you

This beautiful dog survived Parvo and now needs your help

Ben Williams, WSLS 10

Tags: Clear the Shelters
Yellow
Yellow (Martinsville-Henry County SPCA)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Yellow is certainly a survivor.

This mother and her litter of puppies tested positive for Parvo just two days after the litter was born.

Parvo is a fatal disease that attacks the intestinal track of dogs and puppies. The survival rate is somewhere in the ballpark of 68-92%, according to the American Kennel Club.

Yellow needs an understanding home that will give her lots of love, and also one where she will be the only pet. Her traumatic past has left her terrified of other dogs.

To find more information on adopting Yellow, click here.

