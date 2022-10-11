Tasty Tuesday: Making apple cider cinnamon bars in Chris’ kitchen

ROANOKE, Va. – A few months back, meteorologist Marshall Downing shared a recipe for key lime bars with me.

Now that it’s fall, I wanted to derive from that recipe and make something more seasonal.

Apple Cider Cinnamon Bar Recipe

• 1.5 to 1.75 cup of graham cracker crumbs

• 6 tbsp of melted butter

• 1/4 cup of sugar

Stir that up, and place it in a 9″ baking dish. The dish should have some oil sprayed on it. Cook the crust at 350° for 6 to 8 minutes until golden brown.

• 1 can of condensed milk

• 2/3 to 3/4 cup of apple cider

• 4 eggs

• A pinch of baking powder and salt

• Ground cinnamon (I didn’t measure)

Mix that together and pour it over top the crust. Then, stick it back in the oven for about 25 minutes. Let it cool a bit before putting it in the fridge for at least 4-5 hours.

Cut it up into squares and dress it up with whatever you’d like. I’ve been debating putting some cinnamon roll icing over it, but opted for chopped apple skin this time around!

The past two times I’ve made it, it’s come out fluffy and light. I hope you enjoy!