SURVEY: Summer activities, spots to visit in Southwest Virginia

Summer is officially here! Time to break out the sandals and tank tops if you haven’t already – and grab your sunglasses because we’re going outside!

From grabbing a bite to eat at your favorite local restaurant or dessert shop to hitting the water, there are plenty of things to do and places to visit across Southwest Virginia.

We want to test the waters to see which activities are your favorite, and where you love to frequent during the warm-weather months. You might even think of something new while taking the survey below, too!

Okay, without further ado, dive into the survey below! If we missed something, leave us a comment!

