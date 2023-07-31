How often are UFOs reported in Virginia?

U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, left, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, speak prior to a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

The subject of unidentified flying objects came more into light last week, with a hearing being held before a Congressional committee on July 26 as part of an effort to get more transparency from intelligent agencies into UFOs.

Highlighting the day-long hearing was the testimony of David Grusch, a former member of a U.S. Air Force panel on unidentified anomalous phenomena, who said the U.S. government has been concealing a defense program that collects and reverse engineers UFOs.

But it got us to thinking about how UFOs are reported, and how often they are reported in Virginia.

How are UFOs reported?

Last year, the United States Office of the Secretary of Defense created an office within itself called the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, which aims to “detect, identify and attribute objects of interest in, on or near military installations, operating areas, training areas, special use airspace and other areas of interest, and, as necessary, to mitigate any associated threats to safety of operations and national security.”

As of April, the new office had a reported 650 cases of “unidentified anomalous phenomena.”

UFO sightings have also been reported for nearly 50 years to the National UFO Reporting Center, a website that says it’s “dedicated to the collection and dissemination of objective UFO data.”

The center was founded in 1974.

Reports that make it on the site describe the city and state, shape, duration and summary of a UFO sighting.

It also asks if a person has images.

How often have UFO sightings been reported in Virginia?

According to nuforc.org, Virginia as of July 28 had 2,639 reports of UFO sightings.

How many UFO sightings have been reported this year in Virginia?

Going into July 28, Virginia had 45 sightings reported this year, according to nuforc.org.

The lists a report from Pirtsmouth on July 4 as the latest sighting.

The Pentagon has denied Grusch’s claim that the government is concealing or covering up any program.

Sue Gough, a spokeswoman for the Defense Department, said in a statement:

“To date, the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently,” she said.