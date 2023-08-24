The sun won’t set past 8 p.m. in Roanoke for the rest of the year

Say it ain’t so!

We’ve had months of long days and short nights, but that is soon ending now that we are creeping towards fall and winter here in Roanoke.

That means that the sun will no longer set past 8 p.m. for the rest of the year. Today’s sunset is 8 p.m. The days are officially getting shorter, which means we’ll be gaining an hour of sleep sooner than we think.

So in honor of the end of summer, we want to see your favorite photo you’ve taken this summer. From you and your friends hanging out on the beach, to your favorite family vacation -- we want to see it!

All you have to do it submit your photo in the form below and share it with us. It’s a fun way to celebrate the end of summer, and get ready for the fun end-of-year activities that are right around the corner. Before you’ll know it, Halloween will be here!