An ideal town or neighborhood looks different for everyone.

Those who can't get enough of the outdoors may prioritize proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches, while parents are looking for places with top-ranked schools for their children. Culture lovers might want to live in a city with museums and art walks, whereas sports fans look for professional or college sports teams nearby.

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Virginia using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums.

Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

#30. Lyon Village, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 643

- Population: 4,179

- Median household income: $197,021

- Median home value: $1,514,394 (44% own)

- Median rent: $2,500 (56% rent)

- Top public schools: Washington Liberty High School (grade A+), BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Dorothy Hamm Middle School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), Georgetown Day School (grade A+)

#29. Arlington Heights, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 580

- Population: 3,632

- Median household income: $195,894

- Median home value: $893,658 (67% own)

- Median rent: $2,154 (33% rent)

- Top public schools: BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Dorothy Hamm Middle School (grade A+), Arlington Traditional Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), National Cathedral School (grade A+)

#28. Buckingham, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 576

- Population: 8,177

- Median household income: $101,449

- Median home value: $710,349 (29% own)

- Median rent: $1,911 (71% rent)

- Top public schools: Washington Liberty High School (grade A+), BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Dorothy Hamm Middle School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), National Cathedral School (grade A+)

#27. Albemarle Glebe, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 548

- Population: 1,996

- Median household income: $250,001

- Median home value: $1,338,487 (96% own)

- Median rent: $3,501 (4% rent)

- Top public schools: McLean High School (grade A+), Yorktown High School (grade A+), Dorothy Hamm Middle School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), Georgetown Day School (grade A+)

#26. Westover Village, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 500

- Population: 2,075

- Median household income: $107,745

- Median home value: $950,945 (39% own)

- Median rent: $1,430 (61% rent)

- Top public schools: Washington Liberty High School (grade A+), BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Yorktown High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), The Madeira School (grade A+)

#25. Highview Park, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 479

- Population: 1,504

- Median household income: $151,400

- Median home value: $962,127 (76% own)

- Median rent: $2,445 (24% rent)

- Top public schools: Washington Liberty High School (grade A+), BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Yorktown High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), Georgetown Day School (grade A+)

#24. Penrose, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 463

- Population: 5,092

- Median household income: $123,448

- Median home value: $748,500 (26% own)

- Median rent: $1,898 (74% rent)

- Top public schools: Washington Liberty High School (grade A+), BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Dorothy Hamm Middle School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), National Cathedral School (grade A+)

#23. Lyon Park, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 450

- Population: 6,080

- Median household income: $131,158

- Median home value: $1,050,090 (36% own)

- Median rent: $2,175 (64% rent)

- Top public schools: Washington Liberty High School (grade A+), BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Dorothy Hamm Middle School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), Georgetown Day School (grade A+)

#22. Arlington/East Falls Church, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 412

- Population: 8,059

- Median household income: $202,990

- Median home value: $963,691 (75% own)

- Median rent: $3,403 (25% rent)

- Top public schools: McLean High School (grade A+), BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Yorktown High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), The Madeira School (grade A+)

#21. Donaldson Run, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 408

- Population: 2,680

- Median household income: $250,001

- Median home value: $1,304,882 (96% own)

- Median rent: $3,387 (4% rent)

- Top public schools: BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Yorktown High School (grade A+), Dorothy Hamm Middle School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), Georgetown Day School (grade A+)

#20. Arlington Forest, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 389

- Population: 2,229

- Median household income: $233,807

- Median home value: $903,179 (89% own)

- Median rent: $3,295 (11% rent)

- Top public schools: Washington Liberty High School (grade A+), BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Dorothy Hamm Middle School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), National Cathedral School (grade A+)

#19. Lexington, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 381

- Population: 7,346

- Median household income: $93,651

- Median home value: $224,700 (53% own)

- Median rent: $1,000 (47% rent)

- Top public schools: Lylburn Downing Middle School (grade A+), Harrington Waddell Elementary School (grade A), Rockbridge County High School (grade B minus)

- Top private schools: Rockbridge Christian Academy (grade B+)

#18. Madison Manor, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 363

- Population: 1,391

- Median household income: $215,909

- Median home value: $906,700 (92% own)

- Median rent: $3,488 (8% rent)

- Top public schools: BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Yorktown High School (grade A+), Meridian High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), The Madeira School (grade A+)

#17. Arlington Ridge, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 340

- Population: 6,242

- Median household income: $164,253

- Median home value: $785,531 (44% own)

- Median rent: $2,586 (56% rent)

- Top public schools: BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Dorothy Hamm Middle School (grade A+), Arlington Traditional Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), National Cathedral School (grade A+)

#16. Farlington/Shirlington, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 323

- Population: 10,727

- Median household income: $135,116

- Median home value: $522,629 (54% own)

- Median rent: $2,407 (46% rent)

- Top public schools: BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Dorothy Hamm Middle School (grade A+), Arlington Traditional Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: National Cathedral School (grade A+), Episcopal High School (grade A+), St. Albans School (grade A+)

#15. Boulevard Manor, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 314

- Population: 2,056

- Median household income: $180,972

- Median home value: $902,900 (68% own)

- Median rent: $1,795 (32% rent)

- Top public schools: Washington Liberty High School (grade A+), BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Yorktown High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Episcopal High School (grade A+), St. Albans School (grade A+)

#14. Ashton Heights, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 277

- Population: 4,150

- Median household income: $157,645

- Median home value: $1,041,479 (31% own)

- Median rent: $2,604 (69% rent)

- Top public schools: Washington Liberty High School (grade A+), BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Dorothy Hamm Middle School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), The Madeira School (grade A+)

#13. Waverly Hills, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 232

- Population: 3,884

- Median household income: $129,273

- Median home value: $860,748 (52% own)

- Median rent: $2,007 (48% rent)

- Top public schools: Washington Liberty High School (grade A+), BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Yorktown High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), Georgetown Day School (grade A+)

#12. Maywood, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 230

- Population: 1,055

- Median household income: $174,922

- Median home value: $997,400 (64% own)

- Median rent: $1,859 (36% rent)

- Top public schools: Washington Liberty High School (grade A+), BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Yorktown High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), Georgetown Day School (grade A+)

#11. Columbia Heights, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 201

- Population: 5,529

- Median household income: $114,941

- Median home value: $419,558 (22% own)

- Median rent: $1,923 (78% rent)

- Top public schools: Washington Liberty High School (grade A+), BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Dorothy Hamm Middle School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), National Cathedral School (grade A+), Episcopal High School (grade A+)

#10. Cherrydale, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 195

- Population: 3,026

- Median household income: $220,389

- Median home value: $1,150,407 (79% own)

- Median rent: $2,158 (21% rent)

- Top public schools: Washington Liberty High School (grade A+), BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Yorktown High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), Georgetown Day School (grade A+)

#9. North Rosslyn, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 137

- Population: 2,937

- Median household income: $167,015

- Median home value: $1,124,270 (43% own)

- Median rent: $2,791 (57% rent)

- Top public schools: BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Yorktown High School (grade A+), Dorothy Hamm Middle School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), Georgetown Day School (grade A+)

#8. North Highland, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 103

- Population: 4,490

- Median household income: $127,865

- Median home value: $698,288 (33% own)

- Median rent: $2,189 (67% rent)

- Top public schools: Washington Liberty High School (grade A+), BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Yorktown High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), Georgetown Day School (grade A+)

#7. Waycroft/Woodlawn, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 100

- Population: 1,504

- Median household income: $250,001

- Median home value: $1,065,782 (87% own)

- Median rent: $3,501 (13% rent)

- Top public schools: Washington Liberty High School (grade A+), BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Yorktown High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), The Madeira School (grade A+)

#6. Bluemont, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 74

- Population: 7,492

- Median household income: $177,731

- Median home value: $893,687 (62% own)

- Median rent: $2,764 (38% rent)

- Top public schools: Washington Liberty High School (grade A+), BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Yorktown High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), The Madeira School (grade A+)

#5. Dominion Hills, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 54

- Population: 2,009

- Median household income: $223,427

- Median home value: $913,097 (89% own)

- Median rent: $3,501 (11% rent)

- Top public schools: Washington Liberty High School (grade A+), BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Yorktown High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), The Madeira School (grade A+)

#4. Ballston/Virginia Square, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 44

- Population: 14,067

- Median household income: $144,254

- Median home value: $606,058 (29% own)

- Median rent: $2,599 (71% rent)

- Top public schools: Washington Liberty High School (grade A+), BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Dorothy Hamm Middle School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), Georgetown Day School (grade A+)

#3. Clarendon/Courthouse, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 26

- Population: 9,740

- Median household income: $152,551

- Median home value: $711,869 (21% own)

- Median rent: $2,667 (79% rent)

- Top public schools: Washington Liberty High School (grade A+), BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Yorktown High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), Georgetown Day School (grade A+)

#2. Radnor/Fort Myer Heights, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 8

- Population: 13,692

- Median household income: $129,899

- Median home value: $629,384 (25% own)

- Median rent: $2,316 (75% rent)

- Top public schools: Washington Liberty High School (grade A+), BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Yorktown High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), Georgetown Day School (grade A+)

#1. Colonial Village, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 1

- Population: 2,992

- Median household income: $107,916

- Median home value: $418,858 (29% own)

- Median rent: $2,037 (71% rent)

- Top public schools: Washington Liberty High School (grade A+), BASIS Washington, D.C. Public Charter School (grade A+), Yorktown High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), Sidwell Friends School (grade A+), Georgetown Day School (grade A+)

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 42 states.