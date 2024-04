More counties in the United States experienced population growth in the last year, according to the latest Census data, even as pandemic-related moving trends begin to normalize.

Counties in the South continued to experience growth, particularly in Florida, where 96% of its 67 counties gained new residents. Polk County, Florida, a suburb of Orlando, added the most, with 26,000 people moving there in 2023.

Meanwhile, counties in the Midwest and Northeast continued to lose population, but at slower rates than the year before. Some of the biggest losses were in counties home to large cities, including Cook County, Illinois (home of Chicago) and the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens in New York.

Many counties are experiencing growth due to their job opportunities, education, or relatively affordable housing costs. Others are favored for their historic or well-designed downtowns or access to cultural opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Virginia using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks counties by various factors including public schools, educational attainment, cost of living, and housing.

#30. Mecklenburg County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 878

- Population: 30,367

- Median household income: $51,265

- Median home value: $157,800 (71% own)

- Median rent: $784 (29% rent)

- Top public schools: Bluestone Middle School (grade B+), Park View Middle School (grade B), South Hill Elementary School (grade B)

- Top private schools: First Christian School (grade unavailable), RIVERMONT CHASE CITY (grade unavailable)

- Top places: South Hill (grade B+), Chase City (grade B), Clarksville (grade A minus)

#29. Fluvanna County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 820

- Population: 27,442

- Median household income: $90,766

- Median home value: $270,900 (88% own)

- Median rent: $1,363 (12% rent)

- Top public schools: Fluvanna Middle School (grade B), Fluvanna County High School (grade B), Central Elementary School (grade B minus)

- Top private schools: Fork Union Military Academy (grade A), Effort Christian School & Preschool (grade unavailable), Open Door Christian School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Lake Monticello (grade A), Palmyra (grade C minus)

#28. Prince George County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 809

- Population: 42,634

- Median household income: $80,318

- Median home value: $252,300 (71% own)

- Median rent: $1,519 (29% rent)

- Top public schools: L.L. Beazley Elementary School (grade A minus), South Elementary School (grade A minus), David A. Harrison Elementary School (grade B+)

- Top private schools: Fort Lee Child Development Center - Sisisky (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Prince George (grade B), Templeton (grade B)

#27. Appomattox County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 794

- Population: 16,253

- Median household income: $60,041

- Median home value: $178,000 (78% own)

- Median rent: $861 (22% rent)

- Top public schools: Appomattox County High School (grade B+), Appomattox Middle School (grade B), Appomattox Elementary School (grade B)

- Top private schools: Appomattox Christian Academy (grade A minus), Cornerstone Christian Academy (grade B)

- Top places: Appomattox (grade B)

#26. New Kent County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 778

- Population: 23,296

- Median household income: $113,120

- Median home value: $354,200 (92% own)

- Median rent: $1,391 (8% rent)

- Top public schools: George W. Watkins Elementary School (grade B), New Kent Elementary School (grade B), New Kent Middle School (grade B minus)

- Top private schools: Cumberland Academy (grade unavailable)

- Top places: New Kent (grade B minus)

#25. Rockingham County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 749

- Population: 83,905

- Median household income: $73,232

- Median home value: $266,900 (75% own)

- Median rent: $1,078 (25% rent)

- Top public schools: East Rockingham High School (grade A minus), Turner Ashby High School (grade A minus), Spotswood High School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Blue Ridge Christian School (grade A minus), Redeemer Classical School (grade unavailable), Cornerstone Christian School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Bridgewater (grade A), Dayton (grade A), Massanutten (grade A minus)

#24. Franklin County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 709

- Population: 54,838

- Median household income: $66,275

- Median home value: $207,700 (80% own)

- Median rent: $809 (20% rent)

- Top public schools: Snow Creek Elementary School (grade A), Boones Mill Elementary School (grade A minus), Windy Gap Elementary School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Christian Heritage Academy (grade B minus), Lifes Academy (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Rocky Mount (grade B+), Boones Mill (grade B+), North Shore (grade B)

#23. Louisa County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 684

- Population: 38,106

- Median household income: $76,594

- Median home value: $266,700 (80% own)

- Median rent: $1,137 (20% rent)

- Top public schools: Louisa County High School (grade A minus), Moss-Nuckols Elementary School (grade A minus), Louisa County Middle School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Piedmont Christian School (grade unavailable), Grace Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Mineral (grade B), Louisa (grade B), Blue Ridge Shores (grade C+)

#22. Botetourt County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 667

- Population: 33,734

- Median household income: $77,680

- Median home value: $264,200 (87% own)

- Median rent: $869 (13% rent)

- Top public schools: Read Mountain Middle School (grade A minus), Central Academy Middle School (grade A minus), Colonial Elementary School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools:

- Top places: Daleville (grade B+), Blue Ridge (grade B+), Cloverdale (grade B)

#21. Washington County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 645

- Population: 53,985

- Median household income: $59,116

- Median home value: $181,000 (75% own)

- Median rent: $796 (25% rent)

- Top public schools: Wallace Middle School (grade A minus), Watauga Elementary School (grade A minus), High Point Elementary School (grade B+)

- Top private schools: Cornerstone Christian Academy (grade B), Sullins Academy (grade unavailable), Victory Children's Center (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Abingdon (grade A), Emory (grade A minus), Glade Spring (grade B+)

#20. Isle of Wight County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 611

- Population: 38,898

- Median household income: $91,680

- Median home value: $327,600 (78% own)

- Median rent: $1,223 (22% rent)

- Top public schools: Windsor Elementary School (grade B+), Carrsville Elementary School (grade B+), Smithfield Middle School (grade B+)

- Top private schools: Isle of Wight Academy (grade B), Hampton Roads Classical (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Carrollton (grade B+), Smithfield (grade B), Benns Church (grade B minus)

#19. King George County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 545

- Population: 26,985

- Median household income: $103,264

- Median home value: $372,300 (75% own)

- Median rent: $1,385 (25% rent)

- Top public schools: King George Middle School (grade B+), King George High School (grade B+), Potomac Elementary School (grade B)

- Top private schools:

- Top places: Dahlgren (grade B+), King George (grade B), Fairview Beach (grade B)

#18. Fauquier County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 543

- Population: 73,290

- Median household income: $122,785

- Median home value: $501,200 (77% own)

- Median rent: $1,468 (23% rent)

- Top public schools: Kettle Run High School (grade B+), Greenville Elementary School (grade B+), C. Hunter Ritchie Elementary School (grade B)

- Top private schools: Wakefield School (grade A+), Highland School (grade A+), Fresta Valley Christian School (grade B minus)

- Top places: New Baltimore (grade A minus), Warrenton (grade B), Bealeton (grade B)

#17. Bedford County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 527

- Population: 79,761

- Median household income: $74,773

- Median home value: $263,900 (84% own)

- Median rent: $939 (16% rent)

- Top public schools: Forest Elementary School (grade A minus), Forest Middle School (grade B+), Boonsboro Elementary School (grade B+)

- Top private schools: Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (grade B), Blue Ridge Montessori School (grade unavailable), Mineral Springs Christian School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Forest (grade A), Bedford (grade B minus), Big Island (grade C)

#16. Campbell County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 517

- Population: 55,518

- Median household income: $59,022

- Median home value: $183,100 (74% own)

- Median rent: $792 (26% rent)

- Top public schools: Leesville Road Elementary School (grade B+), Brookville High School (grade B+), Tomahawk Elementary School (grade B)

- Top private schools: Timberlake Christian Schools (grade A minus), The Branches Academy (grade unavailable), Desmond T. Doss Junior Academy (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Timberlake (grade A minus), Altavista (grade B), Rustburg (grade A minus)

#15. Spotsylvania County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 458

- Population: 141,097

- Median household income: $105,068

- Median home value: $349,900 (79% own)

- Median rent: $1,677 (21% rent)

- Top public schools: Riverbend High School (grade A minus), Chancellor Elementary School (grade A minus), Courtland High School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Fredericksburg Academy (grade A+), St. Michael the Archangel High School (grade A), Fredericksburg Christian School (grade A minus)

- Top places: Spotsylvania Courthouse (grade B), Lake Wilderness (grade B+)

#14. Powhatan County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 368

- Population: 30,503

- Median household income: $108,089

- Median home value: $356,500 (91% own)

- Median rent: $1,170 (9% rent)

- Top public schools: Powhatan Elementary School (grade A minus), Flat Rock Elementary School (grade B+), Pocahontas Elementary School (grade B+)

- Top private schools: The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School (grade A)

- Top places: Powhatan (grade C+)

#13. Hanover County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 197

- Population: 110,513

- Median household income: $104,678

- Median home value: $347,900 (83% own)

- Median rent: $1,392 (17% rent)

- Top public schools: Pole Green Elementary School (grade A), Oak Knoll Middle School (grade A minus), Chickahominy Middle School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Atlee Christian Academy (grade unavailable), GRACE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (grade unavailable), Liberty Christian School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Ashland (grade A minus), Mechanicsville (grade A minus), Hanover (grade B+)

#12. Goochland County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 185

- Population: 24,906

- Median household income: $105,600

- Median home value: $433,600 (85% own)

- Median rent: $1,407 (15% rent)

- Top public schools: Goochland High School (grade A minus), Goochland Elementary School (grade A minus), Randolph Elementary School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Richmond Academy (grade A), Saint Gertrude High School (grade A), Benedictine College Preparatory (grade A)

- Top places: Goochland (grade B+)

#11. Stafford County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 132

- Population: 157,606

- Median household income: $128,036

- Median home value: $431,900 (80% own)

- Median rent: $1,828 (20% rent)

- Top public schools: Colonial Forge High School (grade A), Mountain View High School (grade A), Rodney E. Thompson Middle School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Grace Preparatory School (grade B+), Holy Cross Academy (grade unavailable), The Merit School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Falmouth (grade A), Aquia Harbour (grade A minus), Southern Gateway (grade B+)

#10. Roanoke County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 116

- Population: 96,653

- Median household income: $80,872

- Median home value: $245,800 (76% own)

- Median rent: $1,116 (24% rent)

- Top public schools: Hidden Valley High School (grade A), Cave Spring High School (grade A), Penn Forest Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: North Cross School (grade A+), Faith Christian School (grade A minus), Roanoke Valley Christian Schools (grade B+)

- Top places: Cave Spring (grade A+), Hollins (grade B+), Vinton (grade B+)

#9. Chesterfield County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 100

- Population: 366,019

- Median household income: $95,757

- Median home value: $306,500 (77% own)

- Median rent: $1,460 (23% rent)

- Top public schools: Clover Hill High School (grade A), Cosby High School (grade A), Midlothian High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Millwood School (grade A), Richmond Christian School (grade B+), Guardian Christian Academy (grade B)

- Top places: Bon Air (grade A+), Woodlake (grade A+), Brandermill (grade A)

#8. Montgomery County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 99

- Population: 99,373

- Median household income: $65,270

- Median home value: $269,300 (55% own)

- Median rent: $1,161 (45% rent)

- Top public schools: Blacksburg High School (grade A+), Gilbert Linkous Elementary School (grade A), Harding Avenue Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Dayspring Christian Academy (grade C+), St. John Neumann Academy (grade unavailable), Blacksburg New School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Blacksburg (grade A+), Merrimac (grade A), Christiansburg (grade A minus)

#7. Henrico County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 90

- Population: 333,120

- Median household income: $82,424

- Median home value: $309,700 (65% own)

- Median rent: $1,380 (35% rent)

- Top public schools: Deep Run High School (grade A+), Mills E. Godwin High School (grade A), Glen Allen High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Steward School (grade A+), Collegiate School (grade A+), Landmark Christian School (grade A)

- Top places: Innsbrook (grade A+), Short Pump (grade A+), Wyndham (grade A+)

#6. Prince William County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 75

- Population: 481,114

- Median household income: $123,193

- Median home value: $472,000 (74% own)

- Median rent: $1,907 (26% rent)

- Top public schools: Battlefield High School (grade A), Osbourn Park High School (grade A), Charles J. Colgan Senior High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Saint John Paul the Great Catholic High School (grade A), Christ Chapel Academy (grade A), Heritage Christian School (grade A minus)

- Top places: Haymarket (grade A+), County Center (grade A+), Gainesville (grade A)

#5. James City County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 59

- Population: 78,818

- Median household income: $100,711

- Median home value: $396,800 (78% own)

- Median rent: $1,435 (22% rent)

- Top public schools: Jamestown High School (grade A), Lafayette High School (grade A minus), Matoaka Elementary School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Williamsburg Christian Academy (grade A), Providence Classical School (grade A), Williamsburg Montessori School (grade unavailable)

- Top places:

#4. Albemarle County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 48

- Population: 112,513

- Median household income: $97,708

- Median home value: $450,200 (67% own)

- Median rent: $1,570 (33% rent)

- Top public schools: Albemarle High School (grade A), Virginia L. Murray Elementary School (grade A), Hollymead Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Tandem Friends School (grade A+), Miller School of Albemarle (grade A+), Regents School of Charlottesville (grade A minus)

- Top places: Piney Mountain (grade A+), Hollymead (grade A+), Crozet (grade A+)

#3. Fairfax County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 19

- Population: 1,145,354

- Median household income: $145,165

- Median home value: $666,900 (69% own)

- Median rent: $2,159 (31% rent)

- Top public schools: Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology (grade A+), Oakton High School (grade A+), McLean High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: BASIS Independent McLean (grade A+), The Madeira School (grade A+), The Potomac School (grade A+)

- Top places: Franklin Farm (grade A+), Vienna (grade A+), Oakton (grade A+)

#2. Loudoun County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 10

- Population: 420,773

- Median household income: $170,463

- Median home value: $657,000 (77% own)

- Median rent: $2,195 (23% rent)

- Top public schools: Independence High School (grade A+), Rock Ridge High School (grade A+), Riverside High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Fairfax Christian School (grade A+), Foxcroft School (grade A+), Loudoun School for Advanced Studies (grade A+)

- Top places: Stone Ridge (grade A+), Broadlands (grade A+), Loudoun Valley Estates (grade A+)

#1. York County, Virginia

- Overall Rank: 6

- Population: 70,238

- Median household income: $105,154

- Median home value: $387,200 (72% own)

- Median rent: $1,701 (28% rent)

- Top public schools: Tabb High School (grade A+), Grafton High School (grade A), Dare Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Summit Christian Academy (grade B+), Little Log Cabin CC & Learning Center (grade unavailable), COVENANT CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Yorktown (grade A)

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.