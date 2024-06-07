Pat Sajak through the years: A look back at his iconic career

That’s right, after more than four decades at the job, the legendary Pat Sajak is retiring from his job as host of “Wheel of Fortune,” and he will soon be replaced by Ryan Seacrest.
Sajak shared an emotional good-bye with Vanna White on Thursday’s episode, who he has been doing the show with for the entirety of its run. White will stay on for the first couple seasons as Seacrest hosts, and will most likely retire, too.
“As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you’ll still be close by. You’re like a brother to me and I consider you a true lifelong friend who I will always adore,” White said. “I love you, Pat.”
Sajak’s last show hosting “Wheel of Fortune” will air on Friday, June 7.
So in honor if Sajak’s long and memorable career, let’s take a look back at some photos from his job as host of “Wheel of Fortune.”