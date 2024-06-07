Pat Sajak through the years: A look back at his iconic career

Vanna White and Pat Sajak during "Wheel of Fortune" Celebrates Its 4,000th Episode in New York City at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Shawn Ehlers/WireImage)

We’d like to buy a “please don’t go, Pat!”

That’s right, after more than four decades at the job, the legendary Pat Sajak is retiring from his job as host of “Wheel of Fortune,” and he will soon be replaced by Ryan Seacrest.

Sajak shared an emotional good-bye with Vanna White on Thursday’s episode, who he has been doing the show with for the entirety of its run. White will stay on for the first couple seasons as Seacrest hosts, and will most likely retire, too.

“As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you’ll still be close by. You’re like a brother to me and I consider you a true lifelong friend who I will always adore,” White said. “I love you, Pat.”

Sajak’s last show hosting “Wheel of Fortune” will air on Friday, June 7.

So in honor if Sajak’s long and memorable career, let’s take a look back at some photos from his job as host of “Wheel of Fortune.”

American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, actress, author, businesswoman and humanitarian Dolly Parton talks with American television personality and game show host Pat Sajak on April 19, 1989 on the Pat Sajak Show in Los Angeles, California. Parton was promoting her album White Limozeen. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images) (1989 Lester Cohen)

Vanna White and Pat Sajak photographed by Walter McBride in 1990. (Photo by Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images) (Getty Images.)

Pat Sajak, Byron Cox, Darrell Green and Kurt Warner on set at the taping of the Wheel of Fortune NFL Players Week (Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage) (Rick Diamond/ImageDirect)

Vanna White and Pat Sajak during "Wheel of Fortune" Celebrates Its 4,000th Episode in New York City at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Shawn Ehlers/WireImage) (Getty)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 20: Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune host congratualtes Vanna White, show co- host, as she receives A Star On The Walk Of Fame on April 20, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (2006 Getty Images)

Pat Sajak, Host of "Wheel of Fortune", Vanna White, Co-Host of "Wheel of Fortune" and Alex Trebek, Host of "Jeopardy!" (Photo by M. Phillips/WireImage) (Getty Images)

Pat Sajak and Vanna White during Vanna White Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Her Achievements in Television at Walk Of Fame in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic) (Getty Images)

Lifetime Achievement Award honorees Pat Sajak and Alex Trebek pose in the press room at the 38th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards held at the Las Vegas Hilton on June 19, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (2011 Getty Images)

'Wheel of Fortune' hosts Vanna White (L) and Pat Sajak attend a taping of the Wheel of Fortune's 35th Anniversary Season at Epcot Center at Walt Disney World on October 10, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images) (2017 Gerardo Mora)