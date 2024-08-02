Music on the River in Alleghany County

Alleghany Outdoors will assist you if you want to bike, tube, kayak or fish on the Jackson River or Trail.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – People looking to cool off in the summer heat may find what they are seeking at an event called The Revel on the River on the Jackson River on Aug. 24.

People can, “Enjoy a river adventure by kayak, canoe or tube or explore the greenways on an electric bike while savoring delicious smells of comfort food as the soulful sounds of live music surround you,” a news release from Alleghany Outdoors said.

Music will be provided by guitarist Larry Keel, and The Road Band of Ashville, North Carolina.

“There will be two places for music,” said Matt Fischer, owner and manager of Alleghany Outdoors.

The first venue will be on site at Alleghany Outdoors and the second on an island about two miles upstream. The island location is accessible only by boat or bike according to Fischer, who says a variety of boats and tubes as well as shuttle service will be available.

Food will also be provided by The Little Cheerful, led by Aimee Watkins and her mobile kitchen.

People looking for more information or tickets can click here.