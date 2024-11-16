Multiple car thefts lead to high-speed chase in Bedford County

Photo of the stolen vehicle that has not yet been recovered.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Multiple car thefts in Forest led to a high-speed chase early Saturday morning, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said.

BCSO received reports of people attempting to break into cars in the Farmington Subdivision of Forest around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found four cars speeding out of the area, one of which was previously reported stolen out of Lynchburg. This initiated a high-speed pursuit.

Authorities said during the pursuit, one of the cars hit another Bedford County Deputy vehicle that wasn’t involved in the chase. Two of the subject cars then crashed on Thomas Jefferson Road, and a third crashed in Lynchburg. All suspects then fled on foot. BCSO requested and used additional resources to contain the incidents.

BCSO said that there were many more reports of vehicle theft this morning, with one car having yet to be recovered. It is a 2024 white Chevy Malibu with a Virginia license plate tagged TJH-4076.

“We cannot stress enough to Remove Valuables from your car, including your keys, and Lock your vehicles when you are not around. We have witnessed that the suspects bypass locked vehicles" Sheriff Mike Miller

This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, please contact Inv. Long at 540-586-4800, Dispatch at 540-586-7827, or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or enter your tip online here.

We will update you with any new information as it becomes available.