CVS will carry cannabis-based products

CVS is now selling cannabis-based products.

The drugstore chain partnered with manufacturers to carry a line of topical products infused with CBD. The line includes creams, sprays, roll-ons, and lotions.

In a statement, CVS specified that it is not selling any CBD supplements or food-related products.

CBD is derived from the cannabis plant and is considered to be non-psychoactive.

This won't be in Virginia, but it will be in nearby states like Tennessee and Maryland.

