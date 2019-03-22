CVS will carry cannabis-based products

CVS is now selling cannabis-based products.
The drugstore chain partnered with manufacturers to carry a line of topical products infused with CBD. The line includes creams, sprays, roll-ons, and lotions.
In a statement, CVS specified that it is not selling any CBD supplements or food-related products.
CBD is derived from the cannabis plant and is considered to be non-psychoactive.
This won't be in Virginia, but it will be in nearby states like Tennessee and Maryland.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.