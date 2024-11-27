🦃WEIGH IN: What are you most thankful for this year?

Thanksgiving Day is almost here, and while many of us are looking forward to stuffing our faces (myself included), it’s also a time to reflect on what we cherish most.

Thanksgiving Day is almost here, and while many of us are looking forward to stuffing our faces (myself included), it’s also a time to reflect on what we cherish most.

Life moves fast, and at times, it’s easy to get lost in the chaos, but it’s important to pause for a moment and consider everything we should be grateful for!

Recommended Videos

With that being said, we want to know what you’re thankful for this year. You can either fill out the Hearken form below or submit a picture through Pin It, whether it be of a family member, a pet, etc.

We’ll be sure to share your stories and/or photos during one of our newscasts on Thanksgiving Day.

From our 10 News family to yours, we hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving.

Have anything you’d like to share? Fill out the Hearken form below. The entry doesn’t have to be long: