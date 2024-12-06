TALK TO US: What would you like to see on our weekend morning show?

As we continue to bring you the latest news and stories, we want to hear from you!

We’re giving you a chance to be a part of our weekend morning shows.

Recommended Videos

What kind of stories are you interested in? Maybe you’re into the latest fun trends, or you know someone in the community who deserves a shoutout. Is there a local event that you think should be on everyone’s radar?

We’re all ears and eager to hear your ideas! Your suggestions will help us bring you the content you care about most. So, don’t be shy—let us know what you’d love to see on your screen.

Using the form below, let us know your ideas! It could even be featured in a future newscast.