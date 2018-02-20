Money

Food Lion hosts job fairs across region, looks to hire 200 people

Fairs will be in Christiansburg, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Roanoke

By Shiza Manzoor - Intern
Credit: Virginia Retail on Flickr via CC BY 2.0

ROANOKE, Va. - Food Lion is hosting four job fairs this week as it looks to fill about 200 positions in the area.

Wanted:

Cashiers, stockers, deli, produce, office assistants, deli  manager, produce manager, grocery manager, assistant store manager, quality assurance associates and cake decorators. 

How many people will be hired? 
There are about 200 full and part-time associate positions that need to be filled.

What do I need to apply?
 Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and bring their resumes, if available. Interviews will be held on-site, but interested candidates may also apply online: www.foodlion.com/careers.

Where do I need to be? When?
Four job fairs will be taking place on Thursday and Friday as the company looks to fill these spots.


Thursday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Hampton Inn
380 Arbor Dr. Northeast
Christiansburg, Va 24073

Hilton Garden Inn
4025 Wards Rd. 
Lynchburg, Va. 24502

Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Hampton Inn
50 Hampton Dr. 
Martinsville, Va. 24112

Fairfield Inn
7944 Plantation Rd. 
Roanoke, Va. 24019

