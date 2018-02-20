Food Lion hosts job fairs across region, looks to hire 200 people

ROANOKE, Va. - Food Lion is hosting four job fairs this week as it looks to fill about 200 positions in the area.

Wanted:

Cashiers, stockers, deli, produce, office assistants, deli manager, produce manager, grocery manager, assistant store manager, quality assurance associates and cake decorators.

How many people will be hired?

There are about 200 full and part-time associate positions that need to be filled.

What do I need to apply?

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and bring their resumes, if available. Interviews will be held on-site, but interested candidates may also apply online: www.foodlion.com/careers.

Where do I need to be? When?

Four job fairs will be taking place on Thursday and Friday as the company looks to fill these spots.



Thursday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Hampton Inn

380 Arbor Dr. Northeast

Christiansburg, Va 24073

Hilton Garden Inn

4025 Wards Rd.

Lynchburg, Va. 24502

Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Hampton Inn

50 Hampton Dr.

Martinsville, Va. 24112

Fairfield Inn

7944 Plantation Rd.

Roanoke, Va. 24019

