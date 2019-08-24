Two dead after two-vehicle head-on crash in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed two people Thursday at 7:10 p.m. in Patrick County.

Police say a 2019 Ford Fusion was traveling east on Firestone Parkway when it crossed the center line and struck a 1999 Honda Passport head-on.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Reese Wiggington, 36, of Ferrum, Va. He was wearing a seatbelt but died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda was identified as Donna Benfield, 48, of Stuart, Va. She also was wearing her seatbelt but died at the scene.

No others were in the vehicles at the time.

The crash is under investigation.

