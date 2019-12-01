The Monday after Black Friday, known as Cyber Monday, is one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

The Better Business Bureau wants to remind everyone, online shopping has risks.

In 2018, American consumers spent a record-breaking $7.9 billion online on Cyber Monday alone. The BBB warns that scammers are well aware of that, and are keen to take advantage.

They say watch out for false advertising and to keep a close eye on the web address on your browser. Scammers love to create look-a-like websites.

Keep your anti-virus software up to date. It can detect non-secure websites and pop up phishing scams.

Offers from online retailers can be misleading; you are urged to price check before you buy.

Use your credit card online, if any shady charged turn up later, you can dispute them. Debit cards don’t offer the same protection.

If you have any questions, check the Better Business Bureau’s website.