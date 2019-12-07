Buffalo Bills legend Bruce Smith selected to NFL 100 All-Time team

In addition to having his number retired by the Buffalo Bills and being inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame; legendary defensive end Bruce Smith can add another honor to his name.

According to WKBW, the NFL’s all-time sacks leader is now a member the NFL 100 All-Time team, honoring the 100 greatest players in NFL history.

Smith helped lead the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the early 1990s; after being selected by the Bills with the #1 overall pick in the 1985 NFL Draft.

#78 accomplished the following feats during his stint with the Bills from 1985-1999

2x NFL Defensive Player of the Year (1990, 1996)

4x AFC Defensive Player of the Year (1987-1988, 1990, 1996)

11× Pro Bowl (1987–1990, 1992–1998)

8× First-team All-Pro (1987, 1988, 1990, 1993–1997)

2× Second-team All-Pro (1989, 1998)

#78 retired by the Bills in 2016

So far, Smith and running back O.J. Simpson are the only Buffalo Bills selected to the NFL 100 All-Time team.

The entire NFL 100 All-Time team will be unveiled by December 23rd.