Manhunt for Teen Who Killed Mother, 6-Year-Old Brother, Shot Father at Virginia home: Police

FAUQUIER CO., Va. – The Sheriff’s Deputies in Virginia are searching for a 17-year-old boy. This comes after his father returned to his home in Fauquier County, to find that his wife and his 6-year-old son had been shot to death, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

According to WWBT, After the father discovered the deaths on Friday, Feb. 14, his 17-year-old son Levi Norwood fired several shots at him, injuring him, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

WANTED; Levi Norwood is wanted for 2 counts of murder. His current location is unknown. Levi was last seen in the... Posted by Fauquier County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 14, 2020

He escaped the house and called 911 around 6:00 p.m. on Feb., 14. He was then taken to an emergency room and is in stable condition.

Officials entered the house located at the 12000 block of Elk Run Rd., located in Midland area.

Deputies searched the house, outbuildings and other areas of the property.

He is a white male with short, purple hair and brown eyes, the sheriff's office said. He is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone that may have any information is asked to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (540) 347-3300.