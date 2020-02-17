Senior Alert issued for missing 77-year-old Virginia woman with cognitive impairment

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing Virginia woman with a cognitive impairment, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities are searching for Marva Keyser, 77, of Newport News. She is 150 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Keyser was last seen on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on Wellesley Drive wearing a light jacket, long sleeve black and pink shirt and red shorts.

Authorities say she has a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a threat to her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newport News Department at 757-928-4100.