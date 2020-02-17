49ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

49ºF

News

Senior Alert issued for missing 77-year-old Virginia woman with cognitive impairment

Tags: Virginia
Marva Keyser was last seen Sunday night
Marva Keyser was last seen Sunday night

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing Virginia woman with a cognitive impairment, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities are searching for Marva Keyser, 77, of Newport News. She is 150 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Keyser was last seen on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on Wellesley Drive wearing a light jacket, long sleeve black and pink shirt and red shorts.

Authorities say she has a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a threat to her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newport News Department at 757-928-4100.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.