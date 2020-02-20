3 charged after 11-year-old gives birth in Missouri bathtub

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Three relatives of an 11-year-old girl who gave birth in the bathtub of her suburban St. Louis home are facing criminal charges.

Lesbia Cante and Francisco Javier Gonzalez-Lopez each face a charge of child endangerment, while Norvin Leonidas Lopez-Cante, 17 is charged with incest, as well as statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a child younger than 12.

All three live in St. Charles, Missouri.

Police started investigating after Gonzalez-Lopez brought an infant to a hospital on Feb. 11.

In an interview with detectives, KSDK reports that Gonzalez-Lopez told police that the father of the child was his son, Lopez-Cante, and that the mother was the teen’s 11-year-old relative.

Charging documents said the baby still had the umbilical cord and placenta attached and had a body temperature of just 90 degrees.