Search underway for missing Tennessee fishing team members

PICKWICK LAKE, Tenn. – Search crews have recovered a boat belonging to three people missing on Tennessee's Pickwick Lake since Saturday.

Authorities with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency say two 15-year-olds and a 43-year-old man were part of the Obion Central High School fishing team club tournament Saturday.

According to Obion County Schools, the three missing boaters missed the tournament weigh-in Saturday afternoon but organizers believed they left early. They weren’t reported missing until around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Monday morning, crews recovered the boat on the Tennessee River below the dam near Savannah, but the boaters are still missing.

The boat was discovered between 13 and 14 miles past the Pickwick Dam.

“It gives us location to intensify our search efforts,” said Amy Spencer with TWRA. “That means the boat went through the flood gates and had significant damage. It was recovered down around the Savannah bridge.”

The concern is whether the three missing boaters went through the dam with the boat, which is extremely dangerous.