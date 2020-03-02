Investigators search home of missing Tennessee toddler

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation searched a home connected to the case of a missing toddler on Friday.

15-month-old Evelyn Boswell has not been seen since December and authorities weren’t notified of her disappearance until February.

The search for her continues as the TBI has gotten over 700 tips since the start of the investigation.

Investigators searched a pond in North Carolina Wednesday after receiving a tip, but officials said the results were “inconclusive”.

At this time, law enforcement has taken two people into custody, including Evelyn’s mom, Megan Boswell, who was charged with false reporting.