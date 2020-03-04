61ºF

Missing toddler’s mother denied request for lowered bond

This February 2020 booking photo from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Megan Boswell. The teen mother of a 15-month-old Tennessee girl, who is the subject of an Amber Alert, is being held on a false report charge, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – A missing child’s mother who is accused of lying to authorities has been denied a bond reduction.

News outlets report 18-year-old Megan Boswell was in court Monday. A judge ordered her bond to remain at $25,000.

An Amber Alert was issued about two weeks ago for 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell.

However, authorities say the girl hasn’t been seen since December.

Megan Boswell is accused of giving authorities conflicting accounts about what happened to her daughter.

The sheriff’s office says that hampered their efforts to find the missing child. Megan Boswell’s case has been sent to a grand jury. Her next court date was scheduled for May.

