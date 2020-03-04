Missing toddler’s mother denied request for lowered bond

BRISTOL, Tenn. – A missing child’s mother who is accused of lying to authorities has been denied a bond reduction.

News outlets report 18-year-old Megan Boswell was in court Monday. A judge ordered her bond to remain at $25,000.

An Amber Alert was issued about two weeks ago for 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell.

However, authorities say the girl hasn’t been seen since December.

Megan Boswell is accused of giving authorities conflicting accounts about what happened to her daughter.

The sheriff’s office says that hampered their efforts to find the missing child. Megan Boswell’s case has been sent to a grand jury. Her next court date was scheduled for May.