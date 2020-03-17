ACC cancels athletics through end of academic year

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the ACC has decided to cancel all athletic events through the end of the academic year.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”

If you bought a ticket to an ACC Championship and want a refund, click here.