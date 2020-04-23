Gov. Northam, Marlyand Gov. Hogan, DC Mayor urge telework for federal employees

WASHINGTON – Virginia’s Gov. Ralph Northam, Maryland’s Gov. Larry Hogan and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser have joined forces to urge the Trump administration to keep telework policies in place for the federal workforce.

More than one-fifth of the nation’s federal workforce lives in Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia, according to a release from the three lawmakers.

“While of course any essential employee should continue to report to work, we know that a continued federal telework policy will help save lives by allowing more of our region’s 360,000 federal employees to work from home,” Hogan, Northam, and Bowser wrote in a letter to Michael J. Rigas, acting director of the Office of Personnel Management.

The three lawmakers have collaborated and coordinated throughout coronavirus pandemic in several critical areas, including establishing telework policies for employees in their respective jurisdictions.