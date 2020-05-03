Man, dressed as Grim Reaper, protests on Florida beaches

Panama City, Fla. – A Florida man is not happy with the governor’s decision to reopen beaches.

Florida attorney, Daniel Uhlfelder, hit the sand to protest, dressed as the Grim Reaper.

Beach goers were a little scared at first. “You know, when we first saw him, it was a little bit scary and didn’t know exactly what was going on,” said Joe Villarreal of Walton County.

Uhlfelder was protesting Walton County beaches being open, saying, “The grim reaper represents death. This is a deadly virus. It’s a global pandemic.”

He’s urging beach goers to think twice before hitting the sand.

Not everyone welcomed his remarks.

“I didn’t want to say anything but it’s just very frustrating,” said Walton County resident Jay Fields.

Fields thinks opening the beaches was a good idea and good for local businesses.

Uhlfelder said he loves the beaches, but thinks they should be empty for the foreseeable future.