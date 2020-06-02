Senior alert issued for missing Virginia 80-year-old man

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing Fairfax County man who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Sheng Yiu Ho, 80, was last seen on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. leaving the 3100 block of Colchester Brook Lane.

Police consider him endangered due to mental and or physical health concerns.

Ho is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

It’s believed he’s driving a 1997 silver Mercury Cougar with Virginia tags XUL7237.

Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call 703-691-2131.