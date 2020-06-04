90ºF

News

WATCH LIVE: George Floyd memorial service in Minneapolis

Service begins at 2 p.m. EDT

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS – A memorial service is being held for George Floyd on Thursday afternoon.

Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for Floyd at the small, intimate service at Minneapolis’ North Central University.

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump will deliver a “National Statement” at the service for family members.

Below is the order of speakers for the service:

Scripture - Rev. Jerry McAfee (Pastor of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church)

Prayer - Dr. Scott Hagen (President of North Central University)

Solo - Mrs. Liwana Porter (Minneapolis, MN)

National Criminal Justice Address - Attorney Benjamin Crump

Floyd’s family member

Floyd’s family member

Floyd’s family member

Solo-Bishop Hezekiah Walker (Pastor of Love Fellowship Tabernacle Brooklyn, NY)

Eulogy - Rev. Al Sharpton

Benediction

About the Author: